AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Quick Quack Car Wash is turning your trip through the wash into an augmented reality experience.

It’s called the Count Quackula’s Mobile Haunt which is free for members and only $5 extra for non-members.

Once you scan the QR code at your preferred location, and put your vehicle in neutral, you will be able to blast virtual ghosts and spiders from your device.

This event lasts until the end of October. To find a location or get a membership click here.