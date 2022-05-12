AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast to share. Click here to listen.

A conversation with Kristin DeRight, owner of Purpose + Passion Boutique. Many of the fashion, decór and gift products carried by this Wolflin Village shop are designed to give back to other organizations. This focus is a culmination of DeRight’s unique background, which includes stints in the nonprofit world, fashion and retail merchandising, and online sales. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, DeRight shares how a string of career opportunities helped steer her to the idea that became her boutique. This episode is supported by Reviews by SKP Creative, Shemen Dental, and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.