Pumpkin Pie Dump Cake

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Officials with the Amarillo VA Healthcare System will continue its Welcome Home tradition Saturday with a drive-through format.

According to a news release, the system will host its 14th annual Welcome Home celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Amarillo VA Medical Center. During the event, Veterans will receive a free to-go lunch from United Supermarkets, a goodie bag as well as the opportunity to receive a free flu vaccine or COVID-19 booster vaccination.