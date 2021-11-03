Pumpkin Pie Dump Cake

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s an easy fall dessert that shouldn’t make sense but it does.

Pumpkin Pie Dump Cake

Ingredients

  • 1 (15oz) can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)
  • 1 (12oz) can evaporated milk
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 box spice cake mix
  • 2 sticks butter (melted)
  • whipped cream for topping (optional)

Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease and 9×13 baking dish.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar and cinnamon until smooth and well combined.
  3. Pour the pumpkin mixture into your greased baking dish.
  4. Evenly sprinkle the dry cake mix over top.
  5. Drizzle the melted butter over the cake mix.
  6. Bake for 55-60 minutes.
  7. Let cool on the counter for at least an hour and then cover and place in the fridge.
  8. Slice and serve with whipped cream.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

Don't Miss

Full Election Results