Pumpkin Pie Dump Cake

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s an easy fall dessert that shouldn’t make sense but it does.
Ingredients
- 1 (15oz) can pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)
- 1 (12oz) can evaporated milk
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 2 sticks butter (melted)
- whipped cream for topping (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and grease and 9×13 baking dish.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar and cinnamon until smooth and well combined.
- Pour the pumpkin mixture into your greased baking dish.
- Evenly sprinkle the dry cake mix over top.
- Drizzle the melted butter over the cake mix.
- Bake for 55-60 minutes.
- Let cool on the counter for at least an hour and then cover and place in the fridge.
- Slice and serve with whipped cream.