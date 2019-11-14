Pumpkin Drop Biscuits
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Pumpkin Drop Biscuits
Ingredients
- 1.5 cups almond flour
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1/4 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoon butter · 1 tablespoon coconut flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp fresh rosemary or sage
- 1/4 tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a mixer, combine all the ingredients and mix well.
- Using a spoon, drop dough onto baking sheet pan. (Should get about 12 biscuits).
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden.