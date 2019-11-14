Pumpkin Drop Biscuits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Thursday is always a fun day because that means Jason Boyett is here to talk about “Hey Amarillo,” his weekly interview podcast focused on Amarillo people.

The guest this week is Chris Seals, the CEO and co-founder of Still Austin, a whiskey distillery in Austin that has an Amarillo connection. Chris still lives in Amarillo—he splits his time between here and Austin—and the distillery’s newest bourbon whiskey release uses grains grown here in the Texas Panhandle. Chris tells Jason about his career, why Amarillo has been so important to him and his career, and about how his distillery is working with Texas farmers in a unique grain-to-glass concept.