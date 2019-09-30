AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Area Foundation is is partnering with Toot’n Totum for the “Pull 4 the Panhandle” Campaign running from October 1 through October 13.

Give 1,3, or 5 dollars and get 3 dollars off a car wash. All panhandle locations of TNT are participating.

All proceeds go into the Amplification Fund that’s part of The Panhandle Gives which benefits around 130 organization across the Panhandle.

There is also an option to give online at www.thepanhandlegives.org.

The Panhandle Gives is from November 25-December 3.