AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 149th Kentucky Derby is coming up on May 6th.

Part of the event includes the iconic Mint Julep made with Woodford Reserve or Old Forester Bourbon.

Public House made the iconic drink, and you can too!

Woodford Reserve Classic Mint Julep

Ingredients

2 oz. Woodford Reserve®

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

3 Fresh Mint Leaves

Crushed Ice

Preparation

Express the essential oils in the mint and rub them inside the glass. To the same glass, add simple syrup, bourbon and crushed ice. Stir. Garnish with more ice and fresh mint.