AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Over the past year the price of food we eat at home has gone up by 13%. That includes things like cereals, bakery good, dairy, and proteins.

That can impact expecting and lactating people who need the nutrition but are concerned about the cost.

The InfantRisk Center at TTUHSC says that when it comes to protein, it’s crucial for a baby’s growth during pregnancy. Also that 60-70 grams of protein should be eaten a day, and that accounts for about 20%-25% of the person’s daily calorie intake.

Look for sources like lean meat, poultry, seafood and eggs as well as things like beans, peas, nuts, seeds, and soy products.

If someone who is pregnant doesn’t get enough protein, that can cause embryonic losses, intra-uterine growth restriction, and reduced postnatal growth due to a deficiency in specific amino acids that are important for cell metabolism and function.

Dr. Teresa Baker says that it’s important to get enough protein throughout the entire pregnancy but especially in the second and third trimesters. That’s when the baby is growing the fastest, and the body is growing substantially to accommodate the baby.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com