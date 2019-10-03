Protecting Your Smart Phone Investment

The New iPhone is Here and It’s Expensive. Here’s how you can save and protect it.

Suzanne Kantra, editor of Techlicious, shows us how we can protect our phones.

No doubt the new iPhones will be expensive, costing close to $1,000, if not more. But there are ways to pay less – if you’ve kept your current phone in good condition, you can trade it in for hundreds of dollars from some of the trade-in services, bringing your net cost for a new iPhone down significantly. For instance, you can get $410 for an iPhone X that is scratch-free and crack-free. Cracks drop the value to $81, visible scratches drop the value to $250 and even barely noticeable scratches will drop the price to $369.

For the past 22 years, Suzanne has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Most recently, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, where she hosted the radio show “Living with Technology”. Previously she served as Technology Editor for Popular Science Magazine. She has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC. Suzanne lives in New York City with her husband and three children.