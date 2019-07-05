Protect Yourself from Robocalls

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An estimated 50 percent of our mobile phone calls today are spam, and on average, Americans are receiving 7 to 10 robocalls per week. Even worse, illegal robocalls are becoming more and more advanced, making it harder to determine what’s real and what’s a scam.

Director of Fraud Prevention Programs at AARP, Kathy Stokes shares how you can identify fraudsters, what to do if you receive an unwanted robocall, and how you can protect yourself from being victimized by scammers.

For more information, visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

To make a complaint, visit ftc.gov/complaint.