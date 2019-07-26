Protect Your Personal Info While Traveling

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer is travel season and for many Americans that means getting into the family car and taking a road trip. No matter what your destination, your personal information is especially vulnerable when you are traveling. Luckily, there are many simple tips and tricks to keep your data safe and secure this summer.

Jon Rettinger, the founder of the popular website TechnoBuffalo, shares tips on how to keep your personal information safe this season.

For more information, click here.