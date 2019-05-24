Projects for Your Move

In support of home movers across the country, The Home Depot is celebrating Movers Month with 31 days of projects to make new houses and apartments feel like well-loved homes.

During the month of May, consumers can visit their local Home Depot store to attend mover-inspired workshops including Installing Tiling Backsplash and Paint & Drywall Repair.

The Home Depot welcomes new movers looking for extra know-how or inspiration can always visit Home Depot’s New Home Essentials or view How-to Videos.

To better understand new homeowners’ needs, The Home Depot conducted a survey of 1,000 Americans who have moved in the past 12 months and found some surprising information on the projects new movers choose to take on.

While moving into a new home brings a number of changes, you may be surprised to learn that new homeowners focus more on sizzle and décor rather than security.

The room tackled first in new home renovations and projects? The kitchen (32%) followed by the bathroom (20%) and living room (19%).

Not the DIY-er or limited on time? Don’t worry! Good news is, if you are looking for someone to help tackle these renovations, The Home Depot Home Services offers local, licensed professionals to get the job done right.

Home Depot

2410 South Georgia Street

(806) 468-9100

www.homedepot.com

Home Depot

2500 Soncy Road

(806) 355-3895

