Products To Keep Kids Safe

Keeping your child safe at home is the number one priority for parents, and we all do everything we can to ensure that our little ones are safe. As parents, we also know that children are adventurous, and don’t understand consequences and risks like we do.

Products:

DreamCatcher was designed by a father of a toddler after his son attempted to climb out of his crib and fell. He sustained injuries to his face, and thankfully, after a short period of observation in the ER, was able to go home, and is growing up to be a strong, healthy little boy, but it could have been much worse. Daniel tried to find something that he could place on the floor around his son’s crib, but he wasn’t able to find anything. So he designed the DreamCatcher, a mat that is laid on the floor, with 8 separate, inflatable sections so that it can be configured to any nursery layout whether the crib is against one wall, two walls, or in the center of the nursery. DreamCatcher is available online at www.safell.org for $99.99

True Tot Tower was designed by two early childhood educators who saw that there was a better way to involve their children in activities such as baking cookies, playing pool, or learning how to brush their teeth. They found that many step stools were not high enough, or were unstable and that there was a better way to engage their children and spark their creativity. The True Tot Tower is made from sustainably sourced New Zealand Pine and hand-crafted with an adjustable base. True Tot Tower folds flat for easy storage. True Tot Tower in both an unvarnished and varnished finish from www.true-growth.com and on Amazon.com for $179.00

pNeo LLC Business

877-737-9177

www.making.business

