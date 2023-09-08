AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Hoodoo Mural Festival is back in Amarillo the last weekend of September, and it’s gearing up to big a fun party.

The purpose of this event is to “inspire communities to unite through public art, urban beautification, and creativity”. That will be on full display as we welcome 20 musical artists and more than a dozen artists putting beautiful art on the buildings of downtown Amarillo.

The party kicks off September 30th when doors open at 3 p.m. at 501 S. Polk. Click here for more information on the lineup and tickets.