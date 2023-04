AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Community Chorale is putting the final touches on their 2023 Southern Gospel Concert.

It’s happening April 14th with doors opening at 6:30p.m. and the concert starting at 7p.m. at the Washington Avenue Christian Church.

The concert will have a variety of Gospel

selections with several musical groups and solos included within the concert.

The concert is family-friendly, open seating so no tickets are required, and there is no entry fee.