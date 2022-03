AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dance students at West Texas A&M University are preparing for the “Portraits of Dance” performances from March 31st through April 2nd.

Twenty-two dancers will perform six works and showcase a number of dance styles.

This is happening from March 31st to April 2nd at 7:30 p.m. and April 3rd at 2:30 p.m. at the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre.

