Preventing SUID and SIDS

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) is a term used to describe the sudden and unexpected death of a baby that is less than 1 year old in which the cause was not obvious before investigation. SUIDs include SIDS, accidents in the sleeping environment and other deaths from unknown causes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US saw 3,600 SUIDs in 2017.

SUID, SIDS and sleep safety play a huge role in reducing the infant mortality rates in Amarillo.

You can still donate to the InfantRisk Center’s crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is to raise funds so that the InfantRisk Center can partner with local organizations to provide free downloads of the MommyMeds app. Link to fundraising site: https://crowdfund.give2tech.com/infantrisk

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center- Infant Risk Center

1400 Wallace Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79106

(806) 352-2519

https://www.infantrisk.com/