AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Join the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum at the beloved, annual Christmas Open House for a one day only holiday celebration event on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The museum will be filled with Christmas activities for the community. In the snowy woods of Hazlewood Lecture Hall, Santa & Mrs. Clause will be in their sleigh ready to listen to all of the kids’ Christmas wishes. Throughout the museum, children can make fun holiday-themed crafts like a popsicle-stick Christmas frame or an ornament for their tree. The Amarillo and Canyon Libraries will tell Christmas stories in a cozy setting while children’s choirs sing Christmas tunes that fill the museum with holiday cheer emceed by KAMR. Santa’s Helpers will also have a station to make the staple holiday snack–Christmas cookies. There will be plenty of fun family photo opportunities under balloon arches and a chance to win a prize for submitting your photos.

The event is free of charge. Suggested admission is one can of food or $1 per person to benefit the High Plains Food Bank. PPHM’s Christmas Open House began collecting donations for the food drive many years ago and is now one of the area’s largest single event food drives.