PPHM hosts Texas VS. KC BBQ Showdown

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host the TX vs. KC BBQ Showdown July 20 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on the PPHM East Lawn. Community members can purchase tickets in advance at panhandleplains.org for $25 or at the event for $40, though only 200 tickets are available.

The event will include competing teams representing Texas or Kansas City style barbecue; teams will cook spare ribs and brisket for a panel of judges and attending community members. Judges will then choose the best Kansas City team, the best Texas team, and the best overall entry according to the foods’ aroma, taste, appearance, smoke ring, and tenderness. Attendees can also vote for their favorite team to win the People’s Choice Award. The event acts as a tie-in for the ‘Cattle, Cowboys and Culture’ exhibition now on display at PPHM.

In addition to food, those attending can enjoy a DJ, beer and non-alcoholic beverages such as iced tea and soft drinks provided by Budweiser and Plains Dairy.

All competing teams are granted space to compete, four tickets to the event and space for up to two corporate banners. VIP teams are given prime locations, team T-shirts, two PPHM Yeti cups, eight tickets total, up to three corporate banners and up to five promotional items for judges’ bags. Interested competitors are advised to enter quickly, as few openings remain. Contact sbiffle@pphm.wtamu.edu for more information and to enroll.

Sponsors include all competing teams along with the WTAMU Meat Lab, Pepsi, Plains Dairy, KAMR 4/KCIT Fox 14, Jones Press, Elite Engraving and Budweiser.