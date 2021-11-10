PPHM Creates Winter Wonderland for “Tidings of the Trees” Event

This segment is sponsored by the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tis the season to visit a winter wonderland while helping to continue educational opportunities and initiatives at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

On November 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. you can visit the museum which will have a tree forest leading up to the museum’s signature tree.

During that event, 17 trees will be available for purchase along with holiday music, food, a signature cocktail and more.

Guests will also be able to purchase the inaugural PPHM Christmas pin designed by local artists Kat Luciano and Gail Boone.

For more information on this event or to purchase tickets click here.