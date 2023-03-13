AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual event raising funds and awareness for gender based medicine.

Power of the Purse is coming up on April 13th at the Amarillo Civic Center. This year’s speaker is Elizabeth Smart and there is a purse auction starting at 10:30 a.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

This event helps fund ground-breaking research unique to women’s health. Funding has gone to support research across our TTUHSC campuses for women’s health/gender specific projects. We are a perennial supporter of the InfantRisk Center at TTUHSC.. The work they’re doing is some of the best in the world when it comes to how medications impact pregnant and lactating individuals. Across the state, researchers at TTUHSC campuses have received funding for studies on breast cancer treatments and rheumatology.

In Amarillo, our funding is supporting a new program called MommyMeals. This program is designed to help postpartum mothers with daily meal access and mental health support through professionally-led peer support groups. This program promises to make a difference in the lives of local, vulnerable mothers and their infants.

Power of the Purse

Featuring Elizabeth Smart

Thursday, April 13

Amarillo Civic Center

10:30 a.m.: Purse Auction

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Luncheon

www.laurabushinstitute.org

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

806.414.9941

angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu

www.laurabushinstitute.org