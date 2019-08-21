Potter County 4-H Enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County 4-H is ready to enroll members for the 2019-2020 year. Ages are 3rd grade – 12th grade.

4-H is a youth organization that teaches leadership, citizenship, responsibility, life-skills, and service-learning through hands-on projects, such as:

Food & nutrition

Agriculture & livestock

Fashion & interior design

Shooting sports

STEM

Potter County 4-H is holding an Enrollment Event on Saturday, September 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Potter County Extension Office, 3301 SE 10th Ave. Information will be available for all clubs and projects, as well as free food (Hamburgers), and the ability to get enrolled.

For more information, contact Rachel Berry at 806-373-0713 or rachel.berry@ag.tamu.edu.