AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to spotlight postpartum depression, the signs to look out for and how to help.

A new CDC study shows that 1 in 10 women in the U.S. reported symptoms that suggest they had an episode of major depression in the last year. Research also shows that about 1 in every 8 women with a recent live birth experience has symptoms of postpartum depression.

We know that new moms have the baby blues, but Dr. Teresa Baker from the InfantRisk Center at TTUHSC says that postpartum depression feelings last longer and are more intense than baby blues. Baby blues are described as worry, sadness and tiredness that many women experience.

While symptoms are similar, postpartum depression symptoms may also include:

· Crying more often than usual.

· Feelings of anger.

· Withdrawing from loved ones.

· Feeling numb or disconnected from your baby.

· Worrying that you will hurt the baby.

· Feeling guilty about not being a good mom or doubting your ability to care for the baby.

Dr. Baker says that being a new mom is a vulnerable time for people and that’s when we see some previous mental health issues become exacerbated. There are some signs to look out for, things like not engaging with the baby, not finding joy with taking care of the newborn or pulling back.

Postpartum depression is treatable, most often with psychotherapy or talk therapy or medication, or sometimes both. Dr. Baker suggests that new moms reach out to a mental health professional or your doctor.

When it comes to medication, new moms can sometimes be worried about taking medication while pregnant or breastfeeding, if you have concerns you can call the InfantRisk Center.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com

You can also download the MommyMeds app which gives information on more than 20,000 drugs and medications, what they’re used for, side effects, and if it’s safe to use at various stages of pregnancy and breastfeeding.