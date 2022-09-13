AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The CDC estimates that one in eight women who recently gave birth deal with postpartum depression. September is also Suicide Prevention Awareness Month so knowing the signs to look out for and how to access resources is important.

Dr. Teresa Baker says postpartum depression last longer than “baby blues” and usually lasts longer than a few days or even a few weeks. Dr. Baker says being a new mother is a very vulnerable time and it’s especially prevalent if mom has had previous mental health issues.

The following signs are things to look out for:



· “Baby Blues” don’t improve after the first two weeks postpartum

· Frequent crying or tearfulness

· She no longer has interest in things she used to enjoy

· She is either too tired or just doesn’t care to make decisions

· She isn’t engaging with the baby

· Her sleep patterns have changed, including frequent waking or having trouble sleeping, and not just due to having a newborn

· Constant or near-constant worrying

· Feelings of dread about what might happen

· Racing thoughts

· She thinks about harming herself or the baby

· Fatigue

· Heart palpitations

· Hyperventilation

· Sweating

· Nausea or vomiting

· Shakiness or trembling

If left untreated, symptoms can last years and can even impact the newborn and their motor cognitive skills.

For more information or to reach out to the InfantRisk Center see below.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center 1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com