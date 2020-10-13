Postpartum Depression Concerns

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Having a baby is perceived as a happy joyous moment, but for many it can turn into something completely different.
It’s called “baby blues” or postpartum depression and impacts a lot of new mothers.
Signs include:
“Baby Blues” don’t improve after the first two weeks postpartum
· Frequent crying or tearfulness
· She no longer has interest in things she used to enjoy
· She is either too tired or just doesn’t care to make decisions
· She isn’t engaging with the baby
· Her sleep patterns have changed, including frequent waking or having trouble sleeping, and not just due to having a newborn
· Constant or near-constant worrying
· Feelings of dread about what might happen
· Racing thoughts
· She thinks about harming herself or the baby
· Fatigue
· Heart palpitations
· Hyperventilation
· Sweating
· Nausea or vomiting
· Shakiness or trembling
