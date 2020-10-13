Postpartum Depression Concerns

When you should worry and talk to a doctor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Having a baby is perceived as a happy joyous moment, but for many it can turn into something completely different.

It’s called “baby blues” or postpartum depression and impacts a lot of new mothers.

Signs include:

“Baby Blues” don’t improve after the first two weeks postpartum

· Frequent crying or tearfulness

· She no longer has interest in things she used to enjoy

· She is either too tired or just doesn’t care to make decisions

· She isn’t engaging with the baby

· Her sleep patterns have changed, including frequent waking or having trouble sleeping, and not just due to having a newborn

· Constant or near-constant worrying

· Feelings of dread about what might happen

· Racing thoughts

· She thinks about harming herself or the baby

· Fatigue

· Heart palpitations

· Hyperventilation

· Sweating

· Nausea or vomiting

· Shakiness or trembling

For more information or for help click here.