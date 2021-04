AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Covid-19 meant a year of being indoors mostly. Now that things are opening up we’re able to go outside, out into the community and go to local businesses.

But being outside comes with some rules including social distancing, wearing a mask and more. Lifestyle and Etiquette Expert Elaine Swann explains some post-covid etiquette as we socialize in any capacity with others.

For more information on Elaine click here.