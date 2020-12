AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Porch Swing Kettle Korn is a mobile business using natural and organic products to make mainly kettle corn for those in the Amarillo area.

December 19th they will be out at Home Depot at 2410 Georgia St from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. selling their kettle corn.

This could be something you can purchase for friends or family this holiday season.

