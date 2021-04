AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Pondaseta Brewing Co. is always releasing new beer, beer for a good cause, and putting on a really good party.

They’ve recently released “Trash Panda” a double IPA with notes of pine and citrus.

They also have the release of the Park Road 5 beer which supports 24 Hours in the Canyon.

Pondaseta Brewing Co. is also hosting a derby on Saturday as well as gearing up for Cinco de Mayo.

For more information click here.