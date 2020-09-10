Pondaseta Brewing Re-Opening Doors to the Public

Adjusting menu to offset alcohol sales

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Bars and restaurants were some of the first places to close when the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Coming up on September 11th, Pondaseta Brewing is ready to re-open their doors to the public.

To adhere to new guidelines for certain businesses, customers will have to purchase something additional with each alcoholic purchase.

Here is a list of the combos they’ve put together:
Combo #1 – Souvenir Pint Glass +$1
Combo #2 – Single Serve Snack +$1
Combo #3 – Single Serve Chips and Salsa +$2
Combo #4 – Add a Sandwich +$8
Combo #5 – Fun Sized Candies +$1
Combo #6 – Add a Sticker Pack +$1

Pondaseta is planning to open their doors at noon on September 11th. They’ll be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, then noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on their re-opening guidelines click here.

