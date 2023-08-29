AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Cancer Survivorship Center offers free resources to those in the Texas Panhandle who are battling a cancer diagnosis. From classes to access to wigs, mentoring, and nutrition, this organization is with the person through their journey.

One of the big fundraisers to help in this mission is 24 Hours in the Canyon which takes place during the summer months. A partnership began to brew a few years ago with Pondaseta Brewing Co. and the Park Road 5 beer was created not only to quench the thirst of those in the community or those participating in the race but also to help give back to the Cancer Survivorship Center.

Ryan Parnell, with the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, recently received a check from Pondaseta Brewing Co. with the proceeds from that beer release in 2022. This is one of three ways that the Cancer Survivorship Center is funded, and funds those treatment summaries and care plans, emotional and dietary counseling, and health and wellness classes.

For more information on the Center click here. For the latest brews coming out of Pondaseta click here, and if you need help from the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation click here.