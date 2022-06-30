AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pondaseta Brewing Co. is celebrating America well ahead of the 4th of July with their Freedom Friday event on July 1st.

This will include the brewery opening at 9 a.m. for breakfast and beer, along with two beer releases on that day including the “Cherry Pie’d” sour that’s available on draft and in 4-packs to go and “If Only We Could Fly” which is a barrel aged stout finished with cherries and is available on draft and in 500ml bottles to go.

They will have food specials all day on July 1st including breakfast and lunch specials.

