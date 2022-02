AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –We know that Pondaseta Brewing Co. has great beer, now their efforts are being awarded on a state-wide level.

They recently won two awards during the Texas Craft Brewers Cup.

They also have a new option for those who want to enjoy Pondaseta without drinking a beer or soda. It’s called Pondwater, a carbonated hop-infused water which has no alcohol, no calories, no sugar, and no carbs.