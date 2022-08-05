AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drinking good beer, and giving back to the people in our community who are battling cancer.

Pondaseta Brewing Co. has a number of different beers they release each year, one special one is the Park Road 5 beer that’s released in the spring.

That’s because all the proceeds from that beer go to the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

Pondaseta has now donated to that cause for 4 years, the latest amount being $8,000 that was donated on August 5th.

24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center provides services and resources for cancer survivors. These resources are free, and start as soon as someone gets their diagnosis. One of the biggest fundraisers for this organization is the 24 Hours in the Canyon bike ride.