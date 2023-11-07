AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you can believe it, Pondaseta Brewing Co. is celebrating its 5th anniversary, and they’ve got big party plans.

From new growlers, mugs, and tumblers, to 6 new beers that will be released Friday, November 10th at noon, to live music, food and more.

Make sure to stop by check out what they have on the agenda.

Monday: One more game of General Knowledge Trivia before our themed monthly trivia next monday (The Office Nov. 13th). Stop in, test your knowledge on 3 Rounds of General Knowledge. Games kick off at 7pm, and are always free to play. Food Trailer Open 4-8pm

Tuesday: The First Tuesday of Every Month is now Puzzle Exchange Tuesdays! One of our awesome customers suggested it, and we were thrilled. The rules are simple, bring a puzzle, swap it out with one someone left, and repeat next month. We’ll also have a communal space to do puzzles in house, while you hang out. If you’re interested, check out our Facebook Group on our profile. The Exchange starts at 6pm. Food Trailer Open 4-8pm

Wednesday: Live Music in the Brewery from Ian Nicholas, from 7-9pm.

Food Trailer Open 4-8pm

Thursday: Spike The Punchbowl Red Sangria is back in rotation. Grab some by the glass, pitcher, or crowler to go! Food Trailer Open 4-8pm

Friday: Day 1 of 3 for our 5 Year Anniversary! All 6 New Beers Drop at Noon (the poster said 5, but we have a secret release in there). We’ve got Raspberry Gladys, a Milkshake IPA available on draft and 4pks, The Company Man, a Hazy DIPA available on draft and 4pks, Circle Burps, a Cold IPA available on draft and 4pks, Blueberry Mornings, a Blueberry Muffin Golden Stout available on draft and crowlers, PiLLLLs, a dry hopped pilsner on draft and crowlers, and finally, Jamie Tartt, a Brandy Barrel Aged Imperial Raspberry & Vanilla Stout, available on draft, bottles are available to those who purchased a Sunday VIP Ticket.

All that, AND live music all day! 3pm @tombuechi , 6pm Loudmouth Tooley , 9pm @theskajects !

Saturday: Day 2 of 3! Live music all day; 2pm @jasonhodgesmusic , 4pm @rhettu99 , 7pm @tyblackburnmusic , 9pm @travisrobertstx , PLUS, New Merch, Shirts & Glasses!

Sunday: @spivey_music from 1-3pm! And for VIP Ticket Holders we’ve got Brunch, a Free Drink, AND a Free Bottle of Jamie Tartt!

VIP Holders get early access all weekend long, plus a TON of other perks, check out the link in our profile for more info.