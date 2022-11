AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Can you believe it, that Pondaseta Brewing Co. has been in business for 4 years now?

They’re set to celebrate November 12th and 13th which includes the release of 8 new beers, live music, and a food truck on Sunday.

You can join the party from noon to midnight on Saturday or noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.