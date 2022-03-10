NEW YORK (FoxNews) — The wheels in people’s heads are spinning with the latest mind-boggling debate on the internet: are there more doors or wheels in the world?

The debate seemingly began after one Twitter user proposed the question in an open poll.

The poll closed with a close 53.6% to 46.4% in favor of wheels over doors.

The conversation did not end there. Many users took to the comments to defend their choices, with some noting just how many unnoticed items have wheels on them such as chairs, luggage, and more. Others argue there are more buildings than cars in the world, therefore more doors.

