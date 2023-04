AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Distinguished Lecture Series at West Texas A&M University continues on April 13th when the university hosts podcast host Aaron Mahnke at 6 p.m. over at Legacy Hall.

Mahnke is considered one of the most successful podcast producers in the world and has created several podcasts with at least one being adapted into an Amazon Prime show.

For more details about his speaking event click here. For more about Mahnke and his works click here.