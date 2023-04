AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Plogging, also known as picking up trash while jogging is what’s at the center for Low Impact Alliance’s “Earth Day Cleanup” event.

It’s happening on April 22nd with everyone needing to meet up at Pondaseta Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

From there, people will go to Medi Park and clean up there, then meet back at Pondaseta for food and drinks.