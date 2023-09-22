This segment is sponsored by Premiere Lacrosse League (PLL).

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is an American professional field lacrosse league composed of 8 teams featuring the world’s best lacrosse players. The league’s 2023 season has been action-packed, with speed, physicality, stiff competition with one-goal games, and SportsCenter Top 10 plays.

Founded in 2018 by brothers Mike and Paul Rabil, a legendary lacrosse pro himself, the PLL is on a mission to trailblaze a future of professional sports that is player-led and fan-focused. The PLL currently operates in a “touring model” but is set to assign teams to home cities later this year, with 26 markets in contention.

DID YOU KNOW?

Lacrosse was the first sport in North America, originally played by Native Americans and the Haudenosaunee people as a gift to the Creator.

Today, lacrosse is experiencing a resurgence through the PLL, and is under consideration to return to the Olympics in 2028 – it was last an Olympic sport in 1904 and 1908.

Visit premierlacrosseleague.com for more information.