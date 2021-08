AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Plexaderm promises to fix fine line, forehead wrinkles, dark circles and more in just a few minutes.

If you’re skeptical or wanting to try it for yourself, they’re offering a special $14.95 trial pack which also includes free shipping.

Call (800) 927-0026 or click here to check out that special Studio 4 deal.