Plexaderm Offering Thanksgiving Special

This segment is sponsored by Plexaderm.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Plexaderm offers to reduce under-eye bags and wrinkles from view in just 10 minutes.

Right now they’re offering a special Thanksgiving deal.

For just $14.95 plus free shipping you can get the trial pack.

You can order it by calling (800) 927-0026 or visit Plexadermtrial.com.

How it Works

  • Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin
  • This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes
  • Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes
  • While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use

