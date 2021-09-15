Plexaderm Offering Studio 4 Viewer Special

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Plexaderm promises to make you look younger in just 10 minutes.
Right now they’re offering the Studio 4 viewers a very special offer which includes a trial pack for $14.95 plus free shipping.
Click here to take advantage of that trial or call (800) 927-0026.
How it Works
- Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin
- This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes
- Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes
- While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use