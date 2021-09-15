Plexaderm Offering Studio 4 Viewer Special

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Plexaderm promises to make you look younger in just 10 minutes.

Right now they’re offering the Studio 4 viewers a very special offer which includes a trial pack for $14.95 plus free shipping.

Click here to take advantage of that trial or call (800) 927-0026.

How it Works

  • Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin
  • This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes
  • Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes
  • While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you’ll love the way you look after your very first use

