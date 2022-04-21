AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Local Playwright & stage Director, King Hill, recently published his first novel, The Butterfly Decision, a fictionalized account of his exciting time training and performing as a professional dancer.

It has been receiving great reviews and selling fast having been in the number one slot on Amazon on various categories.

Hill, the media and marketing coordinator for Lone Star Ballet also served as President of LSB Board of Directors and continues to write works for both dance and theatre. He is also a well regarded former teacher in public and private schools.

A book signing and dance demonstration featuring the book Cover dancers, LSB Ballet Master. Anthony Femath and LSB Principal Ballerina, Kelly Mundel, will be held on Sunday Afternoon, April 24, at 2 pm at the Lone Star Ballet studios located at 3218 Hobbs Street off Olsen Blvd. Books can be purchased and signed by the author at that time.