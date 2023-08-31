AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —If you have ever met George Jackson, Music Director of the Amarillo Symphony, you know he’s kind of quiet, very well put together, and very smart. What you may not know is that at one point, he played guitar and drums in a garage band.

Or you may not know he kind of accidentally got into the world of symphonies and classical music.

He’s this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast, so you can listen to how he got his start, how the Amarillo Symphony is known across the world, and his vision for the organization as he starts his second year as its Music Director.

Click here to listen.

