Play & Positive Child Development

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — School’s out and summer days are all about play, but how can you help them get the most out of their play? New research from Boston Children’s Hospital, sponsored by Hasbro, offers scientific evidence that links certain types of play with positive developmental outcomes. This research project followed the same participants over multiple years, tracked their play, and social, cognitive, emotional and physical development – so for the first time ever, there is an understanding of what types of play are linked to positive outcomes in children’s development.

This multi-phase research initiative, called #MorePlayToday, understands how different types of play affect the developmental outcomes of children.

Dr. Michael Rich explains the findings of this study and offers parents a prescription for happy, school-ready kids.