AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Children’s Miracle Network is set to host their annual Home Run Derby event on May 13th. It’ll take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rick Klein Baseball Fields.

Events include the Home Run Derby, Around the Horn, Throwing Contest, DJ, Concessions, Face Painting and more. Registration is $20 per person ahead of the event or $25 at the gate, registration fees include a t-shirt, medal, and swag bag.

Adults and kids under six who aren’t participating can get in for free. For more information click here.