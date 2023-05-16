This segment is sponsored by CSL Plasma.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —There is a critical and ongoing need for human plasma to produce life-saving medicines for people with serious and rare diseases. Human plasma is being used to produce therapies that treat diseases such as primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, hemophilia, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency and various bleeding and neurological disorders. Other plasma derived therapies, such as albumin, can also be used in the hospital or urgent care settings.

Those who donate plasma help people impacted by serious and rare diseases live full and productive lives. Plasma donors are often greatly appreciated by those suffering from these serious diseases, and some even spend their free time at donation centers to personally thank donors because they make such an impact in their life.

HIGHLIGHTS:

· Plasma is a straw-colored liquid that is seen after centrifugation in the plasma donation procedure separates out blood cells such as red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

· Plasma is made up of water (about 90%), proteins and clotting factors (8%), and small amounts of salts, glucose (blood sugar) and lipids (fats). It helps to maintain a satisfactory and steady level of blood pressure as well as deliver proteins to all the parts of the body to ensure blood can clot after injury and fight off infections.

· To donate at CSL Plasma, a person must be in good health, between the ages of 18-74, weigh at least 110 pounds, have no tattoos or piercings within the last 4 months, meet eligibility and screening requirements as well as have valid identification and a permanent address.

· Primary immunodeficiency diseases weaken the immune system, allowing infections and other health problems to occur more easily and more than 130 plasma donations are needed to treat one primary immune deficiency patient.

· Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare hereditary disease that can cause attacks of swelling, and often pain, in specific parts of the body including the stomach, hands, feet, arms, legs, genitals, throat, and face.

o People with HAE are missing or have low levels of a protein called C1 esterase inhibitor (C1-INH); in some cases, the C1-INH levels are sufficient, but the protein does not function properly. The defect with C1-INH lies within a person’s genetic code, which is why HAE runs in families.

o There is a 50% chance of someone with HAE passing it on to a child.[1]

· Hemophilia is an inherited disorder in which the blood does not clot due to insufficient clotting factors. This causes bleeding, pain, swelling or tightness in joints, blood in urine or stool, and nose bleeds. More than 1,200 plasma donations are needed to treat one hemophilia patient for a year.

· Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency is an inherited genetic disorder that causes low levels of a protein that protect the lungs, it takes more than 900 donations to treat one alpha-1 patient.