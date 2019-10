AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Every week, the creators of the YouTube channel Steph and Adam share simple vegan recipes with over 500,000 followers.

Their new book is PLANT-BASED MEAL PREP: Simple, Make-Ahead Recipes for Vegan and Gluten-Free Comfort Foods — such as Eggplant Rollatini, Spaghetti Bolognese, Salty Caramel Oatmeal, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.