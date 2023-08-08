AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Jan McCreary from Smooth Transitions West Texas works with the senior community on a number of different topics including the process of moving or selling a home to move.

She says to plan now, or panic later giving the following tips:

Create Timeline

·         Determine where you want to move

o   Availability

o   Waiting list

·         Decide when you want to move

o   Set approximate move date

o   Contact mover

·         Need an estate sale

o   Interview estate sale companies

o   Set an estate sale date for after the move

·         Create floor plan of new home

o   Space planning streamlines decisions

o   Measure items you want to take

·         Sort through closets, drawers, cupboards

o   Obtain help

o   Find items you forgot about

·         Interview realtors

o   Choose realtor who understands the process

o   Home listing goes live during estate sale