AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Jan McCreary from Smooth Transitions West Texas works with the senior community on a number of different topics including the process of moving or selling a home to move.
She says to plan now, or panic later giving the following tips:
Create Timeline
· Determine where you want to move
o Availability
o Waiting list
· Decide when you want to move
o Set approximate move date
o Contact mover
· Need an estate sale
o Interview estate sale companies
o Set an estate sale date for after the move
· Create floor plan of new home
o Space planning streamlines decisions
o Measure items you want to take
· Sort through closets, drawers, cupboards
o Obtain help
o Find items you forgot about
· Interview realtors
o Choose realtor who understands the process
o Home listing goes live during estate sale