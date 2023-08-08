AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Jan McCreary from Smooth Transitions West Texas works with the senior community on a number of different topics including the process of moving or selling a home to move.

She says to plan now, or panic later giving the following tips:

Create Timeline

· Determine where you want to move

o Availability

o Waiting list

· Decide when you want to move

o Set approximate move date

o Contact mover

· Need an estate sale

o Interview estate sale companies

o Set an estate sale date for after the move

· Create floor plan of new home

o Space planning streamlines decisions

o Measure items you want to take

· Sort through closets, drawers, cupboards

o Obtain help

o Find items you forgot about

· Interview realtors

o Choose realtor who understands the process

o Home listing goes live during estate sale