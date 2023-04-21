AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pizzeria Nomad is known for their great pizza, with unique flavors and toppings.

They’re also adding in some vegan options for the Amarillo Vegan Chef Challenge. This challenge encourages people to go to the websites on their list, eat, enjoy, and vote for your favorite.

Click here for a list of places participating and to cast your vote once you’ve eaten.

Pizzeria Nomad is located at 2648 SW 34th and open Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.. You can call them at (806) 477-2660 or order online at pizzanomad.co.