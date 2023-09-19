AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s the sometimes uncomfortable procedure to check for Prostate Cancer, but on September 21st, checking won’t involve an office visit, but a blood test instead.

Pondaseta Brewing Co. has teamed up with 24 Hours in the Canyon to host another “Pints for Prostates” event on September 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pondaseta Brewing Co.

Men between the ages of 45 to 75 are encouraged to come by and get a free blood test, which will be sent off, tested, and results sent back to you. For your efforts, Pondaseta is giving those who get the blood test a free pint of beer.

The American Cancer Society notes that prostate cancer begins “when cells in the prostate gland start to grow out of control. The prostate is a gland only found in males.” While there is only one type of prostate cancer, there are other types of cancer that can start in the prostate.

Other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. The ACS estimates that in 2023 there will be 288,000 new cases of prostate cancer and about 34,000 deaths because of it.

Early detection of any cancer is important, as it allows for more treatment options. Early prostate cancer usually doesn’t cause symptoms. A PSA blood test tests for a protein called “prostate-specific antigen” and is made in the prostate gland. The PSA test is used to screen for prostate cancer in men without symptoms and one of the first tests done in men who have symptoms that may be caused by prostate cancer.